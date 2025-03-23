Legends brave cold for Queenstown swimming event

Legend swimmers come off TSS Earnslaw into Lake Wakatipu on Saturday morning. Photo: supplied

About 250 swimmers gave new meaning to cold water immersion in Queenstown on Saturday morning, during the fifth annual Whakatipu Legend open water swimming event — about 150 of those leaping from the historic TSS Earnslaw, in Frankton Arm, at dawn to swim 4km back to Queenstown Bay beach.

Event organiser Richie Lambert said it was the largest number of entries to date, and noted "quite a few" swimmers travelled from Australia for the event.

In the 4km "The Legend" swim, Nick Frost was the overall winner, in a time of 55 minutes and 45 seconds, closely followed by female winner Erika Ikeda (57:24).

In the 2km "The Beacon" swim, which started and finished at Queenstown Bay, Sammy Burke was the overall winner in 30:28, while Tennant Scott Wilson won the male category in 33:22.

Queenstown’s Billie Druett won the 1km "The Bay Swim" in 16:43 — Oscar Cowdell won the male category in 19:50.

Additionally, about 60 competitors tested their mettle in the Triple Challenge, in which they participated in all three swims, for a total of 7km.

"Some of those would have had a long recovery between the events, just because they’re really fast, and some had seconds," Mr Lambert said.

Auckland’s Alex Dunkley successfully defended his overall title, cleaning up the 4km in 49:05, the 2km in 24:15 and the 1km in 13:34, while Abbey Smale, also of Auckland, was the women’s overall winner for the second year, finishing the events in 52:08, 25:37 and 13:43, respectively.

