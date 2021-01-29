Lockdown finger-licker fined for 'astonishing lapse of judgment'

The co-worker of a man who breached the Covid-19 lockdown says she was not angry with him, but disappointed he put everyone at work at risk.

Michael James Murdoch (58) was found guilty last year following a judge-alone trial on a charge of failing to comply with a medical officer of health requirement to stay at home unless it was for essential personal movement.

The man, who was a dog control officer at Invercargill City Council’s animal care facility, had a positive test for Covid-19. Because of the result, he was required to go into quarantine for 28 days.

His employer placed restrictions on him entering work premises without providing proof of clearance and obtaining prior approval.

However, Murdoch tried to enter his workplace twice in April. Both times he breathed on and licked his fingers and wiped them down the reception window.

Invercargill City Council’s dog controller officer Jo Anne Michelle Cockcroft — who was at the facility both times — read a victim impact statement to court.

After the incident, she had a "real fear" she could have contracted the virus and put her elderly parents and other people in danger, as she was an essential worker.

"I wasn’t angry with him. [I was] more disappointed that he put us in that position."

Mrs Cockcroft said she was sure it was done without malice but the incident affected her mental health, as well as that of team members.

Prosecutor Marcus McMahon said Murdoch’s actions were against everything the country was trying to do to combat Covid-19.

Defence lawyer Olivia Taylor said her associate, John Frasier, had filed an application for discharge without conviction for Murdoch because it would make it really difficult for him to obtain any employment in the country.

A letter from his doctor stated Murdoch suffered mental and health issues following the incident.

Judge Russell Walker acknowledged Murdoch had shown remorse and shame for his actions.

However, he was not satisfied the consequences would be "out of proportion" for the offending and denied the application.

Judge Walker described Murdoch’s actions as "an astonishing lapse of judgement", but as Murdoch had already lost his job and suffered health issues, he would only fine him.

Murdoch was fined $1500, with $130 court costs.

