Lotto win during 70th birthday celebration

Photo: Lotto NZ

A Lotto win provided an unexpected and "unbelievable" 70th birthday present for a Dunedin couple.

The couple netted $500,000 on Saturday, from the Strike ticket they bought at Musselburgh Food Centre.

The 'Must Be Won' draw was for $1.5 million, the prize being shared between three players — the other's being from Auckland and Upper Hutt.

The winner, speaking anonymously, said the win was "unbelievable".

They had checked the ticket late at night during his wife's 70th birthday celebrations, he said.

A regular Lotto player, he said he always bought his tickets from Musselburgh Food Centre.

He never missed the chance to play Strike, knowing getting two numbers could win a greater prize than a fourth division win.

However, this time the four numbers — 15, 25, 22 and 6 — came out in the same order they appeared on the ticket.

Musselburgh Food Centre owner Sandip Patel, who has recently taken ownership of the store, expressed his joy at the result.

"I'm thrilled that we've sold a major prize within six months of taking over," Mr Patel said.

"When the winner came to claim their prize, one of my staff, who had never seen a major win before, was overjoyed for the couple. It's moments like these that show how Lotto can truly change lives."

The Powerball was not struck on Saturday night, where the prize will jackpot to $17 million.

- APL