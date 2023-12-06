Luxury car yards targeted by climate change protester

A Restore Passenger Rail protester has vandalised Auckland car yards this morning. Photo: Supplied

A Restore Passenger Rail protester has vandalised Auckland car yards this morning in a protest against inequality and climate change.

Restore Passenger Rail announced this morning that a supporter had spray-painted the windows of two Auckland luxury car yards at 100 and 119 Great North Road, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Spokesperson Joseph J Fullerton said luxury cars were symbols of greed and climate change.

“Their luxuries are our floods. Their greed is killing us and this new government is encouraging it,” Fullerton said.

Their campaign is calling for the restoration of an affordable nationwide passenger rail network and free urban public transport in New Zealand.

Cleaning up at an Auckland car yard that was targeted in the attack. Photo: NZ Herald

“Those buying these obscenely expensive cars, up to $600,000 a shot, are getting richer while their excesses fuel more floods, cyclones and droughts,” Fullerton said.

It appears only the windows of the car yards were hit with spray paint and not the luxury cars.

“Meanwhile food banks are getting busier than ever in the lead-up to Christmas. Climate breakdown and inequality are connected.

“They’re the two evil twins, made worse by the greed symbolised in these luxury cars.”

The Restore Passenger Rail campaign made headlines in October last year when supporters repeatedly blocked traffic in Wellington and Auckland over 2022 and 2023.

In a similar stunt in September, three protesters were arrested after the shop window of a car dealer in Wellington was vandalised.

Peter Wham was charged with wilful damage after a Wellington luxury car dealer was sprayed with washable poster paint on September 14.

“We are calling on all New Zealanders who care about the climate crisis to join Restore Passenger Rail,“ Fullerton said.

“Together we have the power to build a better, fairer New Zealand.”