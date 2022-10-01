Man arrested after Invercargill incident leaves three hurt

Invercargill police have arrested an 18-year-old man after a disorder incident last night left three people injured, including one critically.

Police said the disorder incident happened at a property in Steel Rd, Lorneville, last night.

One person was transported to hospital in a critical condition and two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The parties involved were understood to be known to each other.

A scene guard was in place at the address overnight.

The 18-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and was expected to appear in Invercargill District Court on October 3.