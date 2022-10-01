Saturday, 1 October 2022

Man arrested after Invercargill incident leaves three hurt

    Invercargill police have arrested an 18-year-old man after a disorder incident last night left three people injured, including one critically.

    Police said the disorder incident happened at a property in Steel Rd, Lorneville, last night.

    One person was transported to hospital in a critical condition and two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

    The parties involved were understood to be known to each other.

    A scene guard was in place at the address overnight.

    The 18-year-old man was charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and was expected to appear in Invercargill District Court on October 3.