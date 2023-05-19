Man charged over Loafers Lodge fire appears in court

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

A man has appeared at the Wellington District Court on charges relating to the Loafers Lodge fires.

He has been charged with two counts of arson.

One charge relates to a couch fire on the third floor of the hostel on Monday night.

The second, more serious charge, relates to the blaze set on the building itself, early on Tuesday morning.

That charge carries a maximum sentence of 14 years' imprisonment.

A third charge was laid against the man for a breach of supervision in December last year.

The judge ordered interim name suppression for the man and he has been remanded in custody.