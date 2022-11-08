Man exposes himself to teen at bus stop

Police are investigating after a man allegedly exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl and urinated inside a bus stop.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports that a man had exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl and urinated inside a bus stop on Middleton Rd, Dunedin, about 5.20pm yesterday.

Police located a 45-year-old man who was waiting at the bus stop.

Inquiries were continuing into the incident, Sgt Lee said.

