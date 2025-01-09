Man sentenced after he groped and taunted waitress

Paul Kinney leaves the Dunedin District Court yesterday after he was sentenced to 200 hours’ community work and 12 months’ supervision. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A drunk man who groped and taunted a waitress at an Alexandra establishment says it was "a blip".

Paul Francis Kinney, 57, of Mosgiel, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday after earlier admitting a charge of indecent assault.

The court heard that on March 22, 2024 the defendant attended a work function at an Alexandra establishment, the name of which cannot be revealed.

When a waitress cleared away cups and cutlery at Kinney’s table he made a comment to her before grabbing her around the hips and holding her against him.

She told the man to let her go, but he tightened his grip.

The defendant restrained the woman for 10 seconds, despite her pushing his arms down in an attempt to break free.

She continued working, but Kinney would not let up.

He grabbed the waitress’ bum twice.

Each time she told him not to touch her.

On the last occasion, she said she would be telling her employer about Kinney’s behaviour.

The defendant laughed and replied "You wish you could have a piece of me".

The woman went to find the manager and Kinney was escorted from the premises.

Yesterday, counsel Jacinta Grant argued her client’s behaviour was "a blip".

"This is really a blip for him."

Kinney had problems with alcohol in the past and his circumstances at the time led him to overindulge on the night, she said.

Judge David Robinson noted the defendant’s continued conduct despite the victim’s clear protests.

"This has had an ongoing and significant effect, affecting every aspect of your victim’s life," he said.

The court heard the woman struggled with her sleep, mood and eating since the offending and she felt insecure and on edge.

"That’s all down to the fact that you thought it was your right to treat her as a chattel, as a piece of property," the judge said.

"Women are just doing their work and ought to be going to work free from harassment."

The judge sentenced Kinney to 200 hours’ community work and 12 months’ supervision.

He also ordered the defendant to pay a $1000 emotional harm reparation.

"This has to be the last time you’re before the court on a matter of this nature," Judge Robinson warned.

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz