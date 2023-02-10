Mega-fan in tears after Pink concert news

Meg Hellyer read Pink’s concert announcement through blurry eyes.

The Dunedin woman has been a mega-fan of the international pop star since she was a young girl, got a tattoo of her logo and once even shook Pink’s hand.

The news the singer was returning to the city made Ms Hellyer cry.

The Summer Carnival tour was announced yesterday, and includes a Forsyth Barr Stadium show on March 5 next year, followed by a show at Auckland’s Eden Park on March 8.

The three-time Grammy winner has had six No 1 albums in New Zealand and two more have charted in the top 5.

Pink last performed in Dunedin in 2018, a show which filled the stadium to its 37,000-person capacity.

With artwork to prove it, Meg Hellyer is super-excited about Pink’s 2024 Dunedin concert. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The show wowed audiences with acrobatics, pyrotechnics and a huge inflatable Eminem.

It was a show that Ms Hellyer remembers well, especially because she saw it twice.

She said she bought tickets to both the Dunedin and Auckland concerts last time and would once again try to see both.

She first listened to Pink’s debut CD, Can’t Take Me Home, when she was about 10 years old and the performer became an ‘‘instant obsession’’.

Most of the lyrics resonated deeply with her and even the songs that did not made for great dance tunes.

Not once has her love for the artist faltered and last year she dedicated a portion of her skin to Pink with a tattoo.

Dunedin Venues Management Ltd chief executive Terry Davies said he would be surprised if the stadium did not hit capacity again.

About 35,000 people were expected.

Pink was an animated performer who suited the stadium set-up well, as crowds saw last time, he said.

With the recent Red Hot Chili Peppers concert, Six60 and Rod Stewart coming up and now Pink, the events industry was "definitely" back to where it was before Covid, he said.

There could be more big announcements to come, he said.

General public tickets go on sale at 11am, February 17 for Dunedin and 10am for Auckland.

wyatt.ryder@odt.co.nz