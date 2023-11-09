Melbourne Cup win lifechanging for homeless man

A homeless man who won big on the Melbourne Cup from a $5 bet said just a couple of months ago he was crying on the side of the road with nowhere to go.

The man, who wanted only to be known as Robert, celebrated his $106,000 TAB win on Tuesday night with a few drinks and a pizza with his girlfriend.

Robert said he went to the Petone Working Men’s Club on Tuesday to join a group watching the race after placing his $5 bet the day prior.

After the race at 5pm, Robert said he went to the club’s garden bar for a cigarette and was shocked when he looked at his TAB account on his phone.

“I’ve seen this ridiculous figure, $106,000 . . . I kept refreshing the page and it still stayed there,” he said.

“It’s the one time of year I do justify putting on a few Easybets.”

When Robert realised the win was real, he broke down crying.

In the last couple of years his mother died and he became homeless, without even a car to his name. He has been living in a garage lately.

“A couple of months ago I was crying on the side of the street because I had nowhere to go,” he said. “Now, I consider myself blessed, really.”

When he won the money, he “couldn’t help” yelling.

“I was ecstatic. When I realised the $106K wasn’t a mistake and it was genuinely mine, I couldn’t believe it. I screamed for joy, then I just crumpled on my knees and cried, to be honest.”

Members of the club were giving him hugs and telling him “good luck”, and he was even given a memento, a cup with some flowers in it.

The friends he was sharing his table with were also excited for him.

“We will share this moment forever.” He said he would be shaking their hands years down the track saying “remember that time I won $106K from a bet?”

“It’s the best $5 I’ve ever spent in my life.”

Robert then called his girlfriend, who left work to be with him.

“We hugged and yeah, we just had a few drinks and got pizza and went home to bed just staring at the ceiling thinking ‘wow, what am I going to do with this money?’”

The couple plan to celebrate more this weekend with a nice motel stay and dinner out.

Today, Robert is planning to meet with a friend’s mother who has worked in banking for 30 years, to seek advice on how to handle the money responsibly.

He hopes to use his money for a house deposit, and is thinking about buying in his local city of Upper Hutt, possibly in the suburb of Riverstone Terraces.

“Don’t get me wrong, ideally Queenstown would be cool,” he laughed

“I’ve been trying to save for years and I’ve had minute sort of funds . . . it’s opened up so many doors, so many possibilities.”

Robert and his girlfriend are planning to go to Rarotonga in the new year, and visit other Pacific Islands afterwards.