Milford Road open but more snow forecast

Crews were out early this morning to begin clearing State Highway 94. PHOTO: WAKA KOTAHI / MILFORD ROAD

Southland's Milford Road has reopened after heavy snow, but the state highway is set to close again from late this afternoon.

MetService says strong and cold westerlies were forecast to bring snow showers to parts of the South Island today.

Heavy rain in Fiordland and strong winds for Otago, Southland and the Canterbury High Country are likely from mid-week.

The Milford Road (State Highway 94) closed at 4.30pm yesterday, as up to 20cm had been forecast to fall near the Homer Tunnel.

The road reopened at 11.30am today, but Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency advised it would close again at 4.30pm.

A spokesman for Waka Kotahi/ Milford Road said clearing work had begun early this morning to get the road open by early afternoon.

However, the avalanche hazard would rise on Wednesday night and into Thursday, so further closures would very likely be required, he said.

MetService late this morning revised its heavy snow warning for today, advising that snow showers were now likely until Wednesday morning, with up to 3cm at the summit expected.

Meanwhile, snow watches remain in place for other alpine roads including the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, which is expected to get light snow showers until about 2pm today.

Further north, snow showers were possible about the higher parts of Arthur's Pass (SH73) until 8pm today, while a warning has been lifted for the Lewis Pass (SH7).

The area is being monitored due to the risk of avalanche. PHOTO WAKA KOTAHI/ MILFORD ROAD

Heavy rain, strong winds for parts of South

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for parts of the South Island from mid-week, MetService advised.

In Fiordland, between 80mm to 110mm of rain was expected, mainly about the ranges, from midnight on Wednesday until 8pm on Thursday.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Westland, south of Otira, for most of Thursday and this may be upgraded to a warning.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

A strong wind watch is in place for Southland and Otago from 9pm on Wednesday until 3pm on Thursday, and for the Canterbury High Country for most of Thursday.

Severe northwest winds may become severe in exposed places.