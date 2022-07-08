More EV charging stations planned for South Island

Photo: Getty Images

Electric vehicle users in the South Island will soon have access to more charging stations, making travelling long distances easier.

Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said 10 new DC fast charging stations would be installed at Kohatu, St Arnaud, Springs Junction, Hari Hari and Haast in a partnership between the Government's Low Emissions Transport Fund and Meridian Energy.

The new stations are due to be available from next May and will benefit motorists travelling between Nelson and Christchurch on the inland route and along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Woods said they would fill key gaps in the South Island's public EV charging network.

"This round of co-funding was strategically targeted at a few specific locations, to ensure there is good charging coverage in the South Island."

Chargers at these locations would complete the government's goal to provide fast chargers to the public at 75 kilometre intervals along state highways.

Woods said the new stations were located in some of the most challenging sites in New Zealand to install electric vehicle chargers, due to electricity grid constraints and lower traffic volumes.

"These locations are on some of our popular tourist routes, giving travellers and locals alike the confidence to take their electric vehicle and enjoy the scenic drive without the risk of getting stranded.

"Being more remote, they presented some unique challenges to potential charging providers, so I'm delighted that this public good funding government assistance gets them over the line."

The Low Emissions Transport Fund, administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority, is contributing $1,065,914 alongside $756,782 in private investment from Meridian to help fill the gaps in the State Highway network.

"Meridian provided a robust solution, with two fast chargers at each site to provide redundancy. They thought outside the box to provide both value for money and workable technical solutions, including the battery storage system at Springs Junction, the first of its kind in New Zealand."

New charging stations in the South Island

Kohatu - two 50kW DC fast chargers, filling a network gap between Murchison and Nelson.

Haast - two 50kW DC fast chargers, filling a network gap between Wanaka and Franz Joseph.

Hari Hari - two 50kW DC fast chargers, filling a gap between Fox Glacier and Westport.

St Arnaud - two 25kW DC chargers, facilitating electric vehicle traffic to Lake Rotoiti and Blenheim.

Springs Junction - two 50kW DC fast chargers and three 120kWh battery energy storage system units, eliminating a key charging infrastructure blackspot between the West Coast and Christchurch.