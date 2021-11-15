Monday, 15 November 2021

More poll woes for Ardern, Labour

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: NZ Herald
    Labour's poll slide has continued, the party dropping 2 points to 41 percent support in 1News' latest Colmar Brunton poll.

    National is at 28 percent, up 2 points - while Act New Zealand is unchanged on 14 percent.

    The Greens are up one point to nine percent, while NZ First are on three percent. 

    Jacinda Ardern has fallen 5 points to 39 percent as the preferred prime minister, while National leader Judith Collins is on 5 percent, just one point ahead of Christopher Luxon.

    Act leader David Seymour's preferred prime minister score is more than double Collins' - at 11 percent.

    It is Ardern's lowest preferred PM score since before the start of the pandemic.

    Collins' assumed leadership challenger - former leader Simon Bridges - has an approval rating of 1 percent.

    This poll comes on the back of two private polls that were published last week.

    A leaked copy of Talbot Mills Research poll (formerly UMR) showed Labour had dropped by five points to 41 percent in the past month – its lowest result since January 2020, before Covid-19 hit New Zealand.

    In that poll, National gained two points, going from 22 to 24 percent, while Act broke a previous record in the poll, hitting 17 percent.

    A Taxpayers' Union Curia poll also showed Labour had crashed six points to 39 percent - while National was up four points to 26 percent.

    In both polls, Ardern also took a hit.

    The last 1 News-Colmar Brunton Poll was run between 22-26 September and had Labour at 43 and National at 26.

    Act was on 14, while the Greens were on 8.

    NZ Herald

