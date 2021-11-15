More poll woes for Ardern, Labour

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: NZ Herald

Labour's poll slide has continued, the party dropping 2 points to 41 percent support in 1News' latest Colmar Brunton poll.

National is at 28 percent, up 2 points - while Act New Zealand is unchanged on 14 percent.

The Greens are up one point to nine percent, while NZ First are on three percent.

Jacinda Ardern has fallen 5 points to 39 percent as the preferred prime minister, while National leader Judith Collins is on 5 percent, just one point ahead of Christopher Luxon.

Act leader David Seymour's preferred prime minister score is more than double Collins' - at 11 percent.

It is Ardern's lowest preferred PM score since before the start of the pandemic.

Collins' assumed leadership challenger - former leader Simon Bridges - has an approval rating of 1 percent.

This poll comes on the back of two private polls that were published last week.

A leaked copy of Talbot Mills Research poll (formerly UMR) showed Labour had dropped by five points to 41 percent in the past month – its lowest result since January 2020, before Covid-19 hit New Zealand.

In that poll, National gained two points, going from 22 to 24 percent, while Act broke a previous record in the poll, hitting 17 percent.

A Taxpayers' Union Curia poll also showed Labour had crashed six points to 39 percent - while National was up four points to 26 percent.

In both polls, Ardern also took a hit.

The last 1 News-Colmar Brunton Poll was run between 22-26 September and had Labour at 43 and National at 26.

Act was on 14, while the Greens were on 8.