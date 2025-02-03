Motorcyle fans get into gear

Mya Willcox, 17, of Queenstown, shows off a racing motorcycle at this weekend’s Southern Motorbike Show in Dunedin. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

It can be hard to appreciate the details of an MV Agusta F3 motorcycle when it’s speeding down a straight at 250km/h.

However, anyone wanting a closer look was in luck over the weekend, as it was one of about 250 motorcycles on display at the inaugural Southern Motorcycle Show in the Edgar Centre.

Motorcycle racer Mya Willcox was displaying two of Team Helicraft’s race bikes for the upcoming SuperBike Championship.

"There’s definitely a few people who are interested," she said.

"[The bikes] are not stock standards — we change a lot of the parts of them to make them quicker, take a lot of stuff out to make it lighter.

"The team work really hard to make sure everything does handle nicely ... they do a really good job."

Co-organiser Neville Auton, of the Rotary Club of Dunedin South, had "joined forces" with Otago Motorcycle Club’s Mark Burrows after they inadvertently shared a brainwave.

"I came in and booked the place for a motorbike show and a week later he came in to book the place for a motorbike show," Mr Auton said.

There had been no expectations for the turn-out, but he was pleased with the attendance.

"There’s a lot of enthusiasts in Dunedin with some very rare, expensive bikes as well that have come out of the woodwork."

Mr Auton hoped the show would be held every two years and said there was appeal for enthusiasts who were proud to have their bike on display.

"There is that [feeling of]: ‘here’s my bike — have a look at it’."

