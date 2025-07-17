Mum killed in crash had eight-week-old baby

Flowers left at the crash site where a woman and two girls were killed. Photo: RNZ

A mother killed in a crash with her daughter and niece in Waikato has left behind three children including her eight-week-old baby.

Frances Latu-Vailea, her daughter Oneahi Vailea, 5, and niece Marly Tulua, 7, died when their car left Masters Rd in Waiuku and crashed into a culvert in wetland on Tuesday afternoon.

A Givealittle page set up for the families said the "devastating accident" had left Latu-Vailea's husband suddenly widowed and the sole caregiver for their three sons, aged eight weeks, two, and 12.

"We are raising funds to support both grieving families during this unthinkable time," the page said.

The page said the money would help give Latu-Vailea's husband time to grieve without the burden of immediate financial pressures such as the mortgage and household bills. It would also provide essential support as he "navigates caring for their young boys and processing such an unimaginable loss", it said.

Donations would also help support Tulua's family who are "also mourning deeply while caring for their own young baby and facing the pain of losing Marly, Frances and Oneahi".

"No words can ease the pain, but your kindness and support can help lighten the heavy load these families are carrying right now," the Givealittle page said.

"Any contribution, big or small, will make a difference."

Latu-Vailea worked as a court registry officer and the head of the Ministry of Justice said staff were devastated at the sudden death of their colleague.

Chief executive Andrew Kibblewhite said Latu-Vailea was a registry officer for the Family Court, primarily based at Pukekohe District Court. She worked in many locations including North Shore, Manukau and Papakura, and the tragedy would have a huge impact on many people.

Kibblewhile said he and his staff offered their deepest condolences to Latu-Vailea's immediate and extended family.

"We are all thinking of Frances' family, and our wider Auckland kaimahi, and offering our support during this very difficult time."

Residents say Masters Rd has a bad reputation. The woman's car left the road and crashed into a culvert in wetland on Tuesday. Photo: RNZ

The deaths have also sent shockwaves through the tight-knit Waiuku community

"It's pretty devastating actually. It's a small town, most people know someone who knows them if they don't know them themselves," local Jennie Tapp said.

"The fact that it was a woman and two children, it just blows your mind."

Another resident Inga Anja Noom said Masters Road had a bad reputation.

"We all feel sick because usually in a small town like this everyone knows somebody. It's a horrible stretch of road and it's not the first and it probably won't be the last. But yeah, no, it's heartbreaking."

Noom said it was particularly dangerous in wet weather.

"It's quite narrow, it's windy in the start up to it and then it's just one long stretch with humps in the road and bridges and stuff.

"And with weather like this in wintertime, the creeks are completely full on either side, it's really bad."

Locals believed the narrow, bumpy road would continue causing accidents until speed limits were enforced.

Masters Rd falls on the border between Auckland and Waikato and was a concern for both regions' councillors.

Waikato district councillor Peter Thomson said it was often used as a shortcut around the more tightly managed main road between Waiuku and Pukekohe.

"I've heard that it's been used as a bypass to the Waiuku-Pukekohe road, so people can feel that they can travel faster on this road rather than the Pukekohe-Waiuku road, which has got a number of speed cameras on it and is only 80 [kilometres per hour]."

Andy Baker, the councillor for Auckland's Franklin Ward which contained Waiuku, said the road was narrow and bumpy.

"This road is predominantly straight, it runs from both ends, it's basically a straight line but it's very undulating and from what I can see where the crash was, it's in a dip, and there's a lot of trees around."

But Baker said it was too early to determine if the road was a factor in the fatal crash.

"I think it's a little bit premature maybe to say the road's at fault here or there's an issue with the road.

"I know that some locals have been concerned about some things, whether they were contributing to the crash, we won't know until the Serious Crash Unit do their report and eventually it'll run through a coroner's court."

Resident Noom said Masters Rd still needed speed cameras like the main Waiuku-Pukekohe road.

"Well if they're going to do it on one side, they'll probably have to do it the other, and everyone will hate me saying that but this is what's happening.

"We had a crash there two weeks ago, they walked away from that one. We had a death there last year and it won't be the last."

Crashes would continue until motorists were given a reason to slow down, she believed.