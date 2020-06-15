National poster slammed for upside down Maori flag

The National Party is being criticised for having an upside down Tino Rangatiratanga flag in the background of leader Todd Muller's speech yesterday.

The mistake led to dozens of tweets to the National Party and jokes about what the upside flag meant.

The upside down flag is one in a series of controversies surrounding the National Party leader, who caused a social media stir over his MAGA hat.

In the speech, Muller promised National would not increase the taxes New Zealanders pay, nor cut benefits, and would continue to increase New Zealand's investment in hospitals, schools and the welfare safety net.