NCEA exams delayed due to Covid-19

exams_100912.jpg Pupils sit a practice exam in preparation for a previous year's NCEA exams. Photo: ODT files

End-of-year exams will start 10 days later than planned this year because of the disruption caused by Covid-19.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced that the start of National Certificate of Educational Achievement (NCEA) exams will be postponed from November 6 to November 16.

The submission date for subjects which require students to submit a portfolio, such as Design and Visual Communication, will be put back from October 28 to November 12.

A requirement for NZ Qualifications Authority (NZQA) verification of levels 1 and 2 visual arts portfolios will be waived, meaning students will have more time to complete their portfolios and teachers will have more time for marking.

"The well-being of students is a priority, and these changes recognise that disruption to learning and assessment may affect students' ability to attain NCEA," Hipkins said.

"The Ministry of Education and NZQA will also work with my NCEA Professional Advisory Group to consider how to address equity issues arising from the disruption.

"We need to ensure that students who reach the level of the graduate profile described in the NCEAs will be awarded their qualification this year without being adversely affected by disruption to their teaching and learning caused by Covid-19."

However he has not taken up calls from some principals to reduce the credits required for NCEA this year because schools have been closed since March 25 except for online learning.

"It's important to get the balance right," he said.

"Any further changes will need to be carefully considered, so the credibility and reputation of the qualification are maintained and allow those who leave school after this year to continue with tertiary study, vocational education or employment.

"This will need rigorous analysis, which can be done quickly, to ensure the confidence of the sector in the decisions that are made."

He said NZQA was also consulting with Universities New Zealand on whether there should be changes to the requirements for University Entrance this year, in light of Covid-19's impact.

"The Ministry of Education has been working to provide a range of learning resources and technology services to support senior secondary students amid the disruption," he said.

"This includes distributing internet-enabled devices and hard copy NCEA learning resources, and facilitating internet connectivity to students without access to digital technologies at home."

NZQA has also provided detailed guidance to support schools as they adapt to delivering valid distance teaching, learning and assessment amid the disruption.