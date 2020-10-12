Monday, 12 October 2020

1.11 pm

No new cases of Covid-19

    Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: Getty Images
    The Ministry of Health has revealed there are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today. 

    The details were released in a statement rather than a press conference.

    The total number of active cases remained at 45 – all imported cases. There were no active community cases of Covid-19.

    No one is in hospital with Covid-19 today.

    Yesterday laboratories processed 2026 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,002,790. 

    Yesterday's cases

    One imported case was reported in a managed isolation facility yesterday.

    That positive case was a person who arrived on a flight from India on September 26 and is staying at a quarantine facility in Auckland.

    The person is linked as a close contact of two people who tested positive previously.

    As of yesterday, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Zealand stood at 1515 people.

    New figures around the number of Covid tests carried out in New Zealand were also released by health officials yesterday.

    More than 1 million Kiwis have had a Covid test

    The Ministry of Health reported we had just passed the 1 million mark - with a total of 1,000,764 test completed as of yesterday.

    Director general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, acknowledged that reaching that mark showed the continued effort in New Zealand to stamp out the virus.

    "The milestone of a million tests reflects a sustained team effort," he said.

    "I want to recognise everyone who has been tested to date and the skilled workforce carrying out the testing.

    Bloomfield thanked all those who had been part of the process.

    NZ Herald

     

