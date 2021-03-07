Sunday, 7 March 2021

1.19 pm

No new community cases, 1 in managed isolation

    Photo: Getty Images
    There have been no new community cases pf Covid-19 to report today for the seventh day in a row, after alert levels across the country changed this morning.

    Auckland was moved to an alert level 3 lockdown on February 28 and the rest of the country to alert level 2 for a week, after two new Covid-19 community cases were announced on February 27.

    From 6am today, the city moved to alert level 2 and the rest of the country to level 1

    In a statement this afternoon, the Health Ministry said there was one new case in managed isolation.

    The new imported case arrived from South Africa via Qatar on March 4 and returned a positive result after a day one test.

    The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 72 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2043.

    There are seven community testing centres open in Auckland today: in  Northcote, Balmoral, Henderson, Lloyd Elsmore Park in Botany, Wiri, Otara and Takanini.

    Earlier today, after confirming that there had been no new cases overnight, Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the situation was looking positive.

    "While it's encouraging to see another day without any community cases, we must all remain vigilant and continue to do our bit.

    "This includes staying home if you have any symptoms; if symptomatic phoning Healthline for advice on getting a test - wherever you are in the country; and keeping a record of where you have been at all times."

    RNZ

