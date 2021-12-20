Monday, 20 December 2021

Northland homicide: 12yo jointly charged with murder

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Michael Biggins was found in a vehicle crashed into a paddock off Imms Rd on September 27 and died at the scene. Photo: NZ Herald
    Michael Biggins was found in a vehicle crashed into a paddock off Imms Rd on September 27 and died at the scene. Photo: NZ Herald
    A 12-year-old has been jointly charged with the murder of Ōkaihau man Michael John Biggins in September.

    The boy is expected to appear in Kaikohe Youth Court today.

    A 15-year-old is already before the courts charged with Biggins' murder.

    The 15-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, was earlier charged with murder using a stabbing/cutting weapon.

    Biggins, 62, was found in a vehicle crashed in a paddock off Imms Rd on September 27 and died at the scene.

    He died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services, police have said.

    "Mr Biggins was a much loved member of his family and they are devastated by his loss," Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston has said previously.

    The incident was initially believed to have been a car crash.

    The 15-year-old was arrested a day after Biggins' death.

     

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter