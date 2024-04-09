Not guilty plea over Arrowtown butcher's death

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
He is charged in relation to a crash on December 16 near the Crown Range turn-off on State Highway 6 that killed Outrega (Tre) Anderson.
Hurst was originally charged with drink-driving causing death and later an additional charge of drug-impaired driving causing death.
Court documents say Hurst, who was seriously injured in the two-car collision, had a blood-alcohol level of 131mg. The legal limit is 50mg.
A trial date of August 25 next year was set.
Mr Anderson was employed as the head butcher at Royalburn Station, owned by Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie.