University unveils new $1.3m branding

A fresh chapter begins for the University of Otago, as it has unveiled its new $1.3 million branding.

About 300 people attended a special ceremony this morning, as the signage was revealed on the St David St plinth at the Dunedin campus.

The name University of Otago remains, but the reo name has changed to Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka - a metaphor meaning A Place of Many Firsts.

Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou upoko Edward Ellison said the adoption of the reo name was an ‘‘important step in the evolution of the university’’.

‘‘It means our name is recognised, instead of being a transliteration without context.

‘‘We see this as the university building on its foundations as being Te Tiriti-lead. Off the back of working on this with the university, we have solidified relationships.

‘‘There are many connections between Ōtākou and the university.’’

Te Rōpū Māori Tumaki Takirua Gemella Reynolds said she was proud to be a student on this occasion.

‘‘It means quite a lot. I’m looking forward to seeing a lot more paths being made; and a lot more engagement and connections.’’

The new tohu (symbol) drew inspiration from Ōtākou channel in Otago Harbour, deputy vice-chancellor, Māori Jacinta Ruru says. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Deputy vice-chancellor, Māori Jacinta Ruru said the new reo name would be used throughout the university’s engagements.

‘‘It’s more than 150 years since we’ve done something as significant as this.

‘‘We will be maintaining the University of Otago name, but over time Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka will be used in conjunction.’’

It was a ‘‘milestone’’ moment that built on all the engagement with runaka over the past few years, she said.

The new tohu (symbol) drew inspiration from Ōtākou channel in Otago Harbour, she said, and it was the culmination of years of discussion.

From today, the university would use this brand in all communication and marketing.

The traditional crest would continue to be used in ceremonial and some other settings. A phased roll-out of signage would begin in 2025.

The cost of the change was expected to be $1.3 million.

‘‘It’s a name and logo that makes sense - it connects us to the land, and the whenua - there’s been a huge deliberate, careful consultation over many years.

Chancellor Stephen Higgs said the change was a visible marker on the university’s path to become Te Tiriti-led and the path to achieving the wider objectives in Vision 2040.

‘‘There is work ahead to achieve our various strategic and operational ambitions, and the new brand is a clear signal of the type of institution we want to be - world-leading in teaching and research, unique, nationally and internationally connected, and supportive of all our staff and students.’’

The new brand was also revealed in ceremonies on the Christchurch and Wellington campuses today.

