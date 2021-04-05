Officer's skull fractured in Waikato baseball bat assault

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One of the two police officers assaulted in a Waikato baseball bat attack suffered a skull fracture and remains in hospital.
The officers were assaulted in Hamilton overnight following a routine traffic stop.
A vehicle containing three people in Fairfield was stopped just after midnight and the officers were speaking to the driver when he allegedly produced a baseball bat and attacked them.
Both officers were taken to Waikato Hospital.
One suffered a concussion and was discharged, the other has a skull fracture and remains in hospital in a stable condition, a police spokesperson said.
A 17-year-old male was arrested and will appear in the Youth Court.
The spokesperson said the officers involved would like to express their gratitude to well-wishers and asked for privacy.