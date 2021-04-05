Monday, 5 April 2021

Officer's skull fractured in Waikato baseball bat assault

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    One of the two police officers assaulted in a Waikato baseball bat attack suffered a skull fracture and remains in hospital.

    The officers were assaulted in Hamilton overnight following a routine traffic stop.

    A vehicle containing three people in Fairfield was stopped just after midnight and the officers were speaking to the driver when he allegedly produced a baseball bat and attacked them.

    Both officers were taken to Waikato Hospital.

    One suffered a concussion and was discharged, the other has a skull fracture and remains in hospital in a stable condition, a police spokesperson said.

    A 17-year-old male was arrested and will appear in the Youth Court.

    The spokesperson said the officers involved would like to express their gratitude to well-wishers and asked for privacy.

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter