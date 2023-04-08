Officials on standby as heavy rain batters Gisborne and Hawke's Bay

Photo: Unsplash / Erik Witsoe

Residents on the East Coast of the North Island are once again weathering the storm, as heavy rain belts the region over the long weekend.

The region was one of the worst hit areas during Cyclone Gabrielle.

MetService has issued orange heavy rain warnings for Gisborne and Hawke's Bay, north of Napier.

A wave warning is also in place for parts of the Tai Rāwhiti coast this weekend.

Combined waves of up to four and a half metres are expected from Mahanga to Potikirua Point between midday and early morning Sunday.

Civil Defence said the highest period of risk is within two hours of high tide, just before 8pm.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence said the heaviest rains are expected to fall today and into the early hours of tomorrow.

It said all emergency services, local councils and the regional council have teams on standby.

Isolated communities are restocked with emergency supplies and State Highway Two at Devil's Elbow has been closed as a precaution.

Between 40 and 110 millimetres of rain could fall in the Esk Valley.

Along the Mangaone River, water levels are expected to exceed the temporary culvert crossing at Rissington Bridge and the pedestrian bridge at the Dartmoor crossing.

Motorists are asked to drive to the conditions and be on the watch for flooding.

Residents in Tokomaru Bay are also having to brave more bad weather.

Civil Defence controller Lillian Te Hau-Ward said services are available for whānau who feel unsafe.

Te Hau-Ward said the orange heavy warning is expected to stay in place for longer.

"Initially it was for a 32-hour period and then it got extended to I think to a 42-hour period.

"We've opened up Tuatini Marae for any whānau who were feeling a bit anxious and just needed to move."

Te Hau-Ward said the rain they were seeing now was "nothing" compared to the cyclone.

Thunderstorms possible for Northland, Auckland

Meanwhile, MetService said thunderstorms were likely in Northland and Auckland from Sunday afternoon.

It said some thunderstorms may become severe with heavy rain, hail, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes.

A severe thunderstorm warning may be issued, it said.