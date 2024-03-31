One dead after serious crash near Blenheim

One person has died following a serious three-vehicle crash which closed State Highway 6 near Blenheim this afternoon.

Police said they were called to the crash at Okaramio, between Leslies Rd and Mt Riley Rd, at 2:28pm.

One person died at the scene and two others sustained multiple injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Police would also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw an olive-coloured Nissan Maxima travelling along State Highway 6 between 2pm and the time of the crash.

— contact 105 by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using "Update report", and reference event number P058280167