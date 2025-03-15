One dead, one critical, one missing in Hamilton homicide

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said officers were called to Beatty St, Melville, about 4.30am today.
A second man was taken to Waikato Hospital, where he remained in a critical condition.
Police are making inquiries and are trying to identify and locate a third man at the scene.
They would like to hear from anyone who might have seen or heard anything, or who have any CCTV footage. Quote file number 250315/0371.