One dead, one critical, one missing in Hamilton homicide

A homicide investigation is under way in Hamilton after a man was found dead.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said officers were called to Beatty St, Melville, about 4.30am today.

A second man was taken to Waikato Hospital, where he remained in a critical condition.

Police are making inquiries and are trying to identify and locate a third man at the scene.

They would like to hear from anyone who might have seen or heard anything, or who have any CCTV footage. Quote file number 250315/0371.