One dead, seven injured in Crown Range Rd crash

    By Grant Miller
    One person has died and seven others were taken to hospital after a crash near Cardrona. 

    Three patients were described by Hato Hone St John last night as being in a serious condition, three were in a moderate condition and another patient had minor injuries.

    Four of the patients were flown to Dunedin Hospital and three were taken by ambulance to Lakes District Hospital, Queenstown.

    St John was notified of the two-vehicle crash on the Crown Range Rd, Cardrona, about 3.50pm yesterday. 

    Police said the road was closed at the intersection with the Gibbston Highway, State Highway 6, after the crash.

    It was still closed past 8pm, when tow trucks were on their way to the scene.

    The police serious crash unit was investigating.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two appliances were sent from Wānaka.

    Firefighters freed a person who was trapped in one of the vehicles, she said.

    A St John spokesman said four helicopters and four ambulances responded to the crash.

    A major incident support team and rapid response unit were also sent, he said.

