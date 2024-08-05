Person in critical condition after crash

Three people have been taken to hospital, one in a critical condition, after a single-vehicle crash in Gore this morning.

A police spokesman said police were called to the scene on Waimumu Rd about 8am on Monday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they had airlifted one person to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition, and two others were taken to Gore Hospital in moderate condition.

Two helicopters, two ambulances and one one rapid response vehicle attended.

Following the crash Waimumu Rd is closed between Bowmar and Lady Charlton Rds.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.