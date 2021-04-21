Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Person dies in workplace accident in Fiordland

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Lake_Manapouri.JPG
    The incident took place near Manapouri. File photo

    WorkSafe is investigating after the death of a person in a rockfall accident near Manapouri, in Fiordland National Park, yesterday.

    A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified about the accident, which involved a party of three, about  12:50pm.

    One person died as a result, the spokesperson said.

    ''Police worked with RCCNZ and local pilots to reach the group and safely recover the deceased.''

    WorkSafe has confirmed an investigation is under way into the incident. 

    "We understand the worker was undertaking geotechnical work at the time.

    "As an investigation has now been opened we can't provide any further comment."

    The Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter was called to Manapouri about 1pm. The callout was logged on the organisation's website as an accident.

    However, the log also states the mission was stopped.

    Police said they were making further inquiries on behalf of the coroner.

    "We are also providing ongoing support to the victim's and their families at this time."

    Otago Daily Times

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter