Person killed after being hit by freight train

A tarpaulin covers the scene where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

A person has been killed after being struck by a freight train in Invercargill yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Elles Rd, near Turnbull Thomson Park, about 5.20pm, where a person was found dead following an incident with a train.

A police spokesman said police were working to determine the person’s identity.

A scene examination had been conducted in Elles Rd.

Police and KiwiRail had worked to clear the scene, he said.

"Police are working to identify the person involved and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident remain ongoing."

KiwiRail executive general manager operations Paul Ashton confirmed a north-bound freight train was involved in a collision with a person on the Main South Line, at the Ness St pedestrian crossing, which has a pedestrian maze and warning signs.

"The train driver has been relieved and is being offered support."

He thanked the first responders and those who provided assistance at the scene and referred any further comment to police.

The freight train was travelling from Invercargill to Dunedin carrying coal.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman confirmed crews had responded to reports of a person being hit by a train.

Two appliances from Kingswell and Invercargill responded to support other emergency services, but soon returned to the station.

A crew from Winton was also called to the scene, but was stood down before it arrived.

A witness said the train had stopped, blocking Elles Rd.

Only police had remained at the scene, establishing a cordon and preventing members of the public getting close, she said.

— Additional reporting Nina Tapu