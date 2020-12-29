Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Person seriously hurt after finger chopped off

    A person is being taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition after chopping off their finger.

    A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance was called to Momona shortly before noon.

    One person was in a serious condition, and was being taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.

    The Otago Daily Times understands the person had chopped off one of their fingers, although it was unclear how the incident happened.

