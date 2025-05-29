'A distressing time for the athlete': Top NZ rower arrested over incident in US

Stock photo: Getty Images

Rowing NZ has launched an investigation into a recent tour to the United States, after a top New Zealand rower was arrested for assault following an incident at a post-regatta celebration.

RNZ has learned Zack Rumble, a member of the New Zealand men's elite team, missed his flight home from the US tour as he was in police custody following his arrest on suspicion of assault on May 3.

The national team, made up of a men's and women's eight crew, had been in Seattle for the prestigious Windermere Cup.

According to records with Washington State's Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention (DAJD), Rumble was held for 45 hours in the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle before being released without charge on May 5.

It is understood the alleged assault occurred at a private event at the Seattle Yacht Club, in which the New Zealand team were invited guests.

A source with knowledge of the incident, who did not want to be identified, said the fracas occurred after an evening of drinking. The DAJD records indicate Rumble was arrested at 11.58pm - nearly 12 hours after the prize-giving festivities kicked off.

Photo: Facebook/Windermere Cup

The source said they believed the arrest was a result of a "misunderstanding with police, in a country where you really don't want to have misunderstandings with police".

Another New Zealand athlete was said to have been present at the time of the incident, but was not involved.

Rowing NZ chief executive Simon Wickham declined to be interviewed, but in a statement confirmed an incident had occurred on the tour involving a member of the men's eight, which meant "that athlete was not able to return home with the remainder of the team".

"Rowing New Zealand made sure that athlete had our full support in the United States and their welfare was our first priority at the time. We had one of our Rowing NZ coaching team remain on the ground in Seattle to support the athlete concerned," Wickham said.

"This was a distressing time for the athlete and our team members and Rowing NZ has worked hard to make sure the athletes and coaches in our care have the support around them they need."

Wickham added Rowing NZ has engaged prominent sports lawyer Don Mackinnon to lead an independent review of the tour to "seek learnings and recommendations".

But the national body's handling of the episode is reportedly causing division among the athletes in the Rowing NZ's elite squad.

Sources have told RNZ some athletes are uneasy about being swept up in a broad, team-wide probe due to the actions of an individual, while others are concerned about the impact the incident will have on the team's upcoming World Cup and World Championship campaign.

It is understood Rumble, who had been selected for the upcoming World Cup events in Italy and Switzerland, resumed training with the team shortly after returning to New Zealand.

Asked whether the athlete would still be travelling to Europe in light of the events of earlier this month, Rowing NZ said the team announced on March 21 would attend the next World Cup event in Varese, Italy.

Rowing NZ insists its approach has been measured and appropriate.

"We have responded proactively with an independent review," Wickham said. "It would be premature to comment on any outcomes or actions until that review has concluded."

Commodore of the Seattle Yacht Club Randy Holbrook declined to comment on the May 3 incident, "to maintain the integrity" of Rowing's NZ's review process.

However Holbrook said the New Zealand coaching staff displayed "exemplary professionalism in working with us".

"We recognise New Zealand as one of the world's top rowing programmes and we'd be honoured to welcome them back to our Club on any future trips to the US Pacific Northwest."

The Windermere Cup is an annual rowing event held as part of the Seattle Yacht Club's opening day of the boating season. Aimed at showcasing the might of the University of Washington's rowing programme, each year the college invites international teams to contest the trophy.

This year Rowing NZ were invited to send a women's and men's eights crew to the regatta.

The New Zealand men finished second behind the Washington crew, which included three oarsmen from New Zealand: Ben Shortt, Harry Fitzpatrick and Olympic silver medallist Logan Ullrich.

In response to written questions, a spokesperson for the University of Washington said the organisation "would not have any comment on this".

High Performance Sport NZ, which provides $6 million in annual funding to Rowing NZ's elite programmes, are understood to have been briefed on the incident and are being kept updated on the review.

RNZ has attempted to contact Rumble without success.