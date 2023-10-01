PM tests positive for Covid

Chris Hipkins was supposed to attend a Samoan church service in Mangere this morning. Photo: NZ Herald

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19, just as the party prepares to release its manifesto today.

He has had cold and flu symptoms since yesterday and will be isolating for 5 days or until he returns a negative test.

Hipkins earlier cancelled most of his engagements today - including attending Samoan church service in Mangere - after feeling unwell.

He was still intending to be at the release of the party's manifesto this afternoon, but confirmed in a statement at lunchtime that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Bugger! After a rough night I woke up this morning feeling pretty unwell and just got this test result.

Rachel Brooking. File photo

"I'm in close contact with New Zealanders on the campaign trail and I don't want to pass it on to anyone, so I'll be following the guidance and isolating for a few days or until I get a negative test.

"I'll try to keep up as many campaign engagements remotely as I can."

The Labour Party said it was working through the implications of how they will deal with the issue.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni would be standing in Hipkins’ place at today’s election manifesto launch in Auckland.

Further south, Labour's candidate for Dunedin Rachel Brooking has also tested positive for Covid-19 and will be taking a few days off campaigning.

National party leader Christopher Luxon has sent his rival a get well message.

He said he looked forward to seeing Hipkins back on the campaign trail.