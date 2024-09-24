Police Commissioner Andrew Coster to take up public service chief executive role

Andrew Coster. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says there's no bad blood with the National Party as he leaves the force early to head up the new Social Investment Agency.

He begins his five-year term from November 11, meaning he will finish up at his police role about six months early.

The Public Service Commission announced Coster's appointment as Secretary for Social Investment on Tuesday morning, but Prime Minister Christopher Luxon let the cat out of the bag slightly early after questions from RNZ.

"You obviously want to talk about it, so that's fine, let's talk about it. Look, I think he'll be an outstanding head of the Social Investment Agency.

"He's worked in justice. He's worked in police. He understands the root causes of some of the problems we've got.

"We are determined to make sure that social investment moves from theory into action... and he's uniquely placed to do that."

National has had a turbulent relationship with the commissioner. In opposition, Mark Mitchell - now Police Minister - was openly critical of Coster's policing-by-consent model.

In 2021, then-justice-spokesperson Simon Bridges called Coster a "wokester" and suggested he was soft on gangs.

Asked about those remarks on Tuesday, Luxon dismissed them: "I don't care".

"I'm not Simon Bridges, if you haven't noticed, I'm Chris Luxon, leader of the National Party and Prime Minister of New Zealand," Luxon said.

Luxon said Coster had done an "exceptionally good job" as commissioner, citing the recent crackdown on Comanchero gang members and his policing of gang tangi.

"He has delivered big time for us."

Mitchell declined to answer RNZ's questions about the appointment before it was officially announced, but afterwards posted his congratulations on Twitter, thanking Coster for his service.

"He has served with integrity, and with his background and experience I know he will do an outstanding job leading the Social Investment Agency."

In December, shortly after becoming police minister, Mitchell issued a "letter of expectation" to Coster and delayed expressing confidence in him.

Coster: 'There's no issue there'

Speaking on Midday Report, Coster said he threw his hat in the ring for the position as it was a "marvellous opportunity" to keep serving the community.

"The focus for this role is very much about: how do you invest the significant spend on social issues in a way that works on the ground and makes a difference?"

Asked whether he had jumped from police early due to difficulties with National's direction on law and order, Coster said that was not the case.

"I have a good working relationship with Minister Mitchell and we have responded significantly to the new government's priorities.

"There's no issue there and the fact that I will continue to serve under the National government demonstrates that."

He denied having an ideologically different approach to policing from National.

"If we take social investment as the illustration, it is about getting ahead of problems to make a long-term difference for our communities.

"And that has been a strong focus for policing. But that doesn't mean we're not focused on the other end as well - the enforcement activity."

Coster said National's previous criticisms needed to be seen in the context of a fiercely fought election campaign.

In a statement, Acting Public Service Commissioner Heather Baggott said Coster was a "proven leader with a pragmatic, realistic and delivery-focused approach to achieving change".

"He is a highly respected and impressive public service leader who has considerable experience delivering initiatives to address complex social issues."

Coster took over from Mike Bush as Police Commissioner in 2020 under the Labour government. In July, Coster indicated he would not seek a second term.

In his new role, Coster will act as the government's lead adviser on "delivering social investment", the brainchild of former National prime minister Bill English.

The Social Investment Agency is tasked with working across departments, using data to prompt early intervention and deliver results.

The standalone department has been cast as a central agency alonside Treasury, and the new Ministry for Regulation.

The agency, first created by English but diminished under Labour, has been recast by Social Investment Minister Nicola Willis as a central agency - sitting alongside the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Treasury and new Ministry of Regulation - and given a renewed mandate.

The idea behind social investment is to use the wealth of government data to more discrete, targeted welfare spending and social interventions, to achieve better and less costly results.

It's "embarrassing" for National: Labour

Labour's acting leader Carmel Sepuloni said the party had confidence in Coster, and backed him to take up the new role.

"He had integrity in his role as the Police Commissioner. He worked incredibly hard. He's seen the hard end of things," Sepuloni said.

"Social investment is supposed to be about where you invest to ensure better outcomes and I think he's got a perspective from the police, crime, justice end that could help inform decision he makes in that new role."

Sepuloni said the appointment was a bit "embarrassing" for the government given National's previous criticisms, and its MPs should be more "careful" not to undermine the public sector in future.

"They were looking from the outside and challenging as opposition, so I think now that they've got in there, they see things a little bit differently," she said.

Labour police spokesperson Ginny Andersen congratulated Coster on his new appointment, saying he was a principled person who would do a great job.

She noted the sometimes-tense-relationship between Coster and Mitchell: "It was always going to be hard for a dog handler and a detective to see eye-to-eye on these big, overarching strategic issues."

Anderson said she hoped Coster's new role would not be a cost-cutting exercise.

"It will be interesting to see how he takes that forward in terms of the outcomes they'll achieve for social investment; whether that means better outcomes for communities or whether that just means saving the government money."

Biography

Coster has been the Commissioner of Police since 2020.

Prior to this (2018-2020) he held two Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police roles: Strategy and Partnerships and Resource Management.

From 2016 to 2018 he was Deputy Chief Executive at the Ministry of Justice.

Between 2015 and 2016, Coster was Assistant Commissioner of Police, Strategy and Transformation.

He was District Commander, Southern Police District (2013-2015) and for two years (2011-2013) Mr Coster was the Armed Offenders Squad Commander in Auckland.

From 2009 to 2013 he was Area Commander, Auckland City Central, and from 2006 to 2008 he was District Deployment Manager, Counties Manukau. Prior to this (2005-2006) he was Response Manager/Section Supervisor, Counties Manukau West.

In 2004 Coster was a solicitor at Meredith Connell, Auckland.

Between 1997 and 2003 he held various frontline policing and investigative roles at Counties Manukau and Auckland Metro Crime.

He began his police career as a cadet at the Royal New Zealand Police College, graduating in 1997.

