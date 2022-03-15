Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Police seek driver who fled scene of fatal Blenheim crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Police are looking for the driver of a Mercedes Benz who fled the scene of a fatal car crash in Marlborough.

    The two-car crash happened on Vickerman St in Blenheim on Sunday afternoon.

    Police say a 70-year-old man was found dead in one of the vehicles.

    The other vehicle involved, a blue 2000 model Mercedes Benz, is understood to have been stolen from a Blenheim address on Saturday.

    "Police would like to speak to the driver of the blue 2000 model Mercedes Benz, who fled the scene of the crash.

    "As part of our ongoing inquiries, Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has information on what happened," a spokesperson said.

    • Police 105 or Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111
    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter