'As is where is': Overseas owners selling quake-damaged Hornby mansion

The Hornby property at 79 Carmen Rd has been vacant ever since it suffered structural damage in the 2011 February earthquake.
The intention was to run the hospital as a sanatorium where paying patients could enjoy domestic comforts, but it quickly evolved into a place that offered progressive mental health treatments.
The hospital closed in the early 1990s, and the estate was carved up and sold off. Christchurch businessman Raymond McEvoy bought the heritage building and turned it into Morley Restaurant & Bar.
The current owners bought the building off McEvoy in 2003 for $700,000 and continued to run it as Morley's Bar and Restaurant until the quake damaged the building and forced it to close.
OneRoof said the property had been on and off the market for at least five years. But Ray White Next Step Realty owner Tina Zhang said the owners’ circumstances had changed and they were now extremely motivated to do a deal.
The property has an RV of $1.95 million. The quake damage included the removal of chimneys and the collapse of a bedroom wall.
“The current owners will not be carrying out any repairs or renovations, and buyers will assume responsibility for any restoration or maintenance,” Zhang said.
The quake damage was “moderate”.
Zhang said the property could suit someone on the hunt for a large family home or might appeal to buyers looking for an investment or base for an accommodation business.
While the home itself is heritage-protected, the 4470sq m section it sits on could be redeveloped because it is zoned residential suburban and has commercial approvals, she said.
- The property is set to go to auction on March 26 at the Ray White Auction Rooms, Level 2, 110 Wrights Rd, Addington.