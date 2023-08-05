Police sorting through info on missing family

On Friday, police released a photo of a man they believe is Tom Phillips at Bunnings Te Rapa, Hamilton. Photo: NZ Police

Police say investigators are continuing to work through information they have received following appeals to the public over missing Marokopa father Tom Phillips.

Phillips has been missing with his three children Jayda, 10, Maverick, 8, and Ember, 7, since December 2021, but was spotted several times on Wednesday.

Police yesterday said the stolen Toyota hilux ute that Phillips was driving had been found on Friday after a tip-off from a member of the public.

In a statement today, Superintendent Bruce Bird said police wanted to thank the public for coming forward with information following the appeals they had made.

Investigators were now working through that information.

There would be an increased police presence in South Waikato, as police conducted reassurance patrols and the investigation continued, he said.

Bird again urged anyone with information to contact the police.

"We believe Tom is going to some effort to conceal his identity, so please let us know of any suspicious activity so that we can follow-up."

Anyone with information should contact the police on 111 and reference file number 211218/5611.