New leads in West Coast cold case

David Robinson is believed to have been killed shortly before Christmas 1998. Photo: supplied

Police are reviewing new information about the 1998 murder of David John Robinson after canvassing the small West Coast settlement of Kakapotahi.

In a statement this morning, Detective Inspector Geoff Baber said after re-interviewing people earlier this month, new information and lines of inquiry had come to light.

“The dedicated investigation team based in Hokitika Police Station, are following these new leads, and are interviewing new people now located across the West Coast and some other parts of the South Island.”

The initial homicide investigation began on December 28, 1998, after the body of Robinson, 26, was located on a remote West Coast beach near Ross, where it lay for up to two weeks.

"Cold cases like David’s murder are periodically reviewed with the aim of identifying opportunities to solve them and bring closure to loved ones, Baber said.

“Our goal is to get justice for David, and answers for his family.”

It had been reported that a single gunshot was heard by a number of people in Kakapotahi between December 14 and 18 from about 10am to 10.30am. That was approximately two weeks before the body was located about 3km away, he said.

“There has been no explanation to date as to what that single gunshot was. If you know something, we encourage you to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information that could help the police investigation should report it via the New Zealand police website or call 105 and use case number 231129/2221.

- APL