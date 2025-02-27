Michael Hill International boss dies

Daniel Bracken. Photo: Supplied / Michael Hill via RNZ

The head of New Zealand-founded jewellery retailer Michael Hill International has died.

Daniel Bracken died overnight yesterday after an adverse reaction to a treatment for an underlying medical condition, the company said in a stock exchange statement.

The board said he had given seven years and devoted and outstanding leadership to the Australian-based company.

It described him as a passionate retailer, innovative and strategic thinker who had transformed the company, which operates 300 stores on both sides of the Tasman and in Canada.