Power restored in chilly Wanaka after weather causes outage

Wanaka, Luggate, Tarras, Albert Town and Hawea residents had a chilly start to their day due to an unplanned power outage this morning.

An Aurora Energy spokesperson said the outage was weather related but power had been restored by about 10am.

"We will keep our website as up to date as possible during the day if there are any outages, including restoration times as soon as we have them," the spokesperson said.

At the time of the unscheduled power outage, Wanaka was 2degC with snowfall on the surrounding hills.

The unscheduled power outage began shortly after 8am but power was restored by about 10am.

- Aspen Bruce