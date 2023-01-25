Prominent political figure charged with historic abuse

The Auckland man was granted sweeping suppressions including his name and identifying particulars in his first appearance at the Waitakere District Court on Wednesday. Photo: File

A prominent political party figure is before the courts on five historic sexual abuse charges.

The Auckland man was granted sweeping suppressions including his name and identifying particulars in his first appearance at the Waitakere District Court on Wednesday, court staff confirmed.

He was granted bail ahead of his next appearance in March before the same court.

The man is a prominent and senior figure in a New Zealand political party, which cannot be named, but he is not an MP. His exact role in the party is subject to interim suppression.

Court documents show the charges relate to alleged sexual abuse of two boys between 1995 and 1999.

The acts are alleged to have taken place in two separate towns in West Auckland and Waikato.

Four of the abuse charges relate to one victim.

They include an alleged indecent assault in 1995, when the boy was between 12 and 16, another alleged indecent assault about two years later.

The same boy is the alleged victim of two alleged sexual violations around the same time, charges carrying a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

The fifth and final charge relates to another victim, stemming from an alleged indecent assault in West Auckland in 1999. Court documents do not specify this victim’s age.

The man is next before the courts on March 28.