Queen's Birthday Honours 2020 - full list

New Zealand has five new knights and dames, from left, Jane Harding, Derek Lardelli, Karen Poutasi, Robert Elliott and Aroha Reriti-Crofts. Photos: supplied

Five New Zealanders are our newest dames and knights, among 178 Kiwis whose contributions have been acknowledged in today’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.

The New Zealand Order of Merit

DNZM

Dames Companion

Distinguished Prof Jane Elizabeth Harding, ONZM, Auckland, services to neonatology and perinatology.

Dr Karen Olive Poutasi, CNZM, Paraparaumu, services to education and the State.

Aroha Hohipera Reriti-Crofts, CBE, JP, Christchurch, services to Maori and the community.

KNZM

Knights Companion

Prof Robert Bartlett Elliott, CNZM, Auckland, services to medical research.

Prof Derek Arana Te Ahi Lardelli, ONZM, Gisborne, services to Maori art.

CNZM

Companions

Turanga Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr, Hamilton, services to Maori and heritage commemoration.

Michael Dennis Bush, MNZM, Wellington, services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Maureen Patricia Corby, Auckland, services to early childhood education.

Dr Tessa Duder, OBE, Auckland, services to literature.

David Charles Ellis, Ngaruawahia, services to the thoroughbred industry.

Elizabeth Fiona Knox, ONZM, Wellington, services to literature.

Barry John Maister, ONZM, Christchurch, services to sport and the community.

James Bruce McKenzie, Masterton, services to the cattle industry.

Prof John Norman Nacey, Wellington, services to health and education.

George Ngaei, ONZM, Invercargill, services to health and the Pacific community.

Rosslyn Joy Noonan, Auckland, services to human rights.

Justine Gay Bronwyn Smyth, Auckland, services to governance and women.

ONZM

Officers

Barbara Frances Ala’alatoa, MNZM, Auckland, services to education.

Jeanne Lorraine Begej, Christchurch, services to ice figure skating.

Anthony Andre Bonne, Ohope, services to local government and the community.

Taika David Cohen (Taika Waititi), Los Angeles, US, services to film.

Distinguished Prof Marston Donald Edward Conder, Auckland, services to mathematics.

Derek Rex Crowther, Auckland, services to the motor vehicle industry.

Judith Ann Darragh, Auckland, services to the arts.

Dr Daryle Elizabeth Anne Deering, Christchurch, services to nursing, particularly mental health and addiction nursing.

James Edward Doherty, JP, Murupara, services to Maori and conservation.

Adjunct Associate Prof Rosemary Ann Du Plessis, Christchurch, services to women and education.

Prof Alec Joseph Ekeroma, Apia, Samoa, services to health and the Pacific community.

Dr Garry Vernon Forgeson, Feilding, services to oncology.

Dr Jan Elizabeth Gregor, Christchurch, services to water safety and public health.

James Arthur Griffin, Auckland, services to the television and film industries.

Joan Frances Harnett-Kindley, Wanaka, services to netball and the real estate industry.

Mary Helen Holm, New Lynn, services to financial literacy education.

Terence John Kayes, Auckland, services to the engineering industry.

Prof Ian David Lambie, Auckland, services to clinical psychology.

Anthony Bruce Lepper, JP, Alexandra, services to sports administration and local government.

David Robert Maurice Ling, Mangawhai, services to the publishing industry.

Vicki Louise Masson, Pauanui, services to perinatal and maternal health.

Beverley Ann May, Morrinsville, services to cycling.

Anthony John O’Brien, Auckland, services to mental health nursing.

Dr Brian Thomas Pauling, Wellington, services to broadcasting and education.

Murray Powell, Hamilton, services to wildlife conservation and the deer industry.

Thomas Richard Barton Rainey, Christchurch, services to music and music education.

Kieran James Read, Christchurch, services to rugby.

Anne Richardson, Hororata, services to wildlife conservation.

Avis Janett Ann Rishworth, Lawrence, services to women.

Alistair Norman Spierling, Greytown, services to the State and the community.

James Ronald Tomlin, Dunedin, services to art education.

Dr Brian Lindsay Turner, Oturehua, services to literature and poetry.

Ani Patene Gazala Wainui, JP, Invercargill, services to Maori language education.

Lisa Jacqueline Woolley, Auckland, services to the community and governance.

David John Zwartz, Wellington, services to the Jewish and interfaith communities.

MNZM

Members

Donna Tusiata Avia, Christchurch, services to poetry and the arts.

John Clinton Baddeley, Raglan, services to local government and the community.

Carol Bartle, Christchurch, services to health, particularly breastfeeding education.

David Michael Benton, Tauranga, services to addiction support and treatment.

Georgina Beyer, JP, Wellington, services to LGBTIQA+ rights.

Marianne Bishop, Wellington, services to the union movement and the community.

Patricia Gwenieth Broad, QSM, Dunedin, services to gymnastics.

John McGregor Buchanan, Dunedin, services to music.

Russell George Burt, Auckland, services to primary education.

Lois Anne Chick, Christchurch, services to education.

David Osborne Crerar, Dunedin, services to mountaineering and outdoor recreation.

Joseph John Francis Davis, Whitianga, services to Maori and conservation.

Pamela Josephine Nicol Dawkins, Tauranga, services to horticulture.

Murray Ian Dawson, Christchurch, services to horticulture.

Jacqueline Leigh Edmond, Wellington, services to sexual and reproductive health.

Iosefa Punefu Enari, Auckland, services to Pacific dance.

Rhonda Renyl Nga-Tiawa Fraser, Greytown, services to women and aviation.

Emily Sarah Gaddum, Hastings, services to hockey.

William Neil Graham, Lower Hutt, services to youth and the community.

David Victor William Harvey, Christchurch, services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Dr Jeremy Paul Hill, Palmerston North, services to the dairy industry and scientific research.

Elizabeth Hird, Otaki, services to health.

Dr Roberta Kathleen Hunter, Auckland, services to mathematics education.

Graham Peter Jackson, Queenstown, services to the trades industry and business.

Sandra Jenkins, Mangonui, services to education.

Muriel Naomi TeHuikau Johnstone, Riverton, services to Maori and conservation.

Sharon Anne Kearney, Akaroa, services to physiotherapy and netball.

Dr Alison Margaret Keeling, Christchurch, services to gerontology.

Dr Kevin Bartley Knight, JP, Christchurch, services to education.

Dr Maureen Robin Lander, Whangamata, services to Maori art.

Dr Sarah Isabella Leberman, Palmerston North, services to women, sport and tertiary education.

Donald Stuart Long, Lower Hutt, services to literature and education, particularly Pacific language education.

Takapuna Eruete Whaipooti Mackey, Gisborne, services to martial arts and Maori.

Donald John MacLean, Auckland, services to education.

Maureen Naomi McCleary, Auckland, services to the arts.

Donald Ellis McKay, Maungaturoto, services to seniors and the community.

Dr Priscilla Muriel McQueen, Bluff, services as a poet.

Dr Beverley Ann Milne, Auckland, services to education.

Desmond Gerard Minehan, Cromwell, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Dr Arish Chakarvarthi Naresh, JP, Wellington, services to the community and dentistry.

Kiri Marie Nathan. Auckland, services to Maori and the fashion industry.

Tofilau Bernadette Barbara Pereira, Auckland, services to the Pacific community and women.

Dr Vincent James Peterson, Timaru, services to the veterinary profession.

Graham Carrick Preston, Tauranga, services to education.

Peter Te Rangi Hiroa Ramsden, Christchurch, services to conservation.

Aseta Redican, Auckland, services to health and Pacific peoples.

William John Rickerby, Nelson, services to conservation.

Richard Steward Rudd, Whanganui, services to ceramic art.

Noel John Henry Sheat, Palmerston, services to ploughing and the community.

Susan Mary Sherrard, Auckland, services to people with disabilities.

Peter Edward Smale, Motueka, services to seniors, the community and horticulture.

Dianne Judith Smeehuyzen, JP, Dunedin, services to brass bands.

Ramari Evelyn Sidonie Oliphant Stewart , Whataroa, services to Maori culture, wildlife conservation and research.

Lynette Harata Te Aika, Christchurch, services to Maori language education.

Mr Christopher Te’o, Porirua, services to health, cycling and the Pacific community.

Mary Helen Thompson, Rotorua, services to netball administration.

Ngareta Timutimu, Tauranga, services to Maori and education.

Dr Janet Catherine Turnbull, Porirua, services to health.

Robert Lindsay Webb, QSM, Whangarei, services to wildlife conservation.

Kayla Marie Whitelock, Palmerston North, services to hockey.

Joan Glanville Whittaker, Auckland, services to heritage preservation and music education.

Lloyd Murray Whittaker, Auckland, services to heritage preservation and music education.

Maria Ruth McGredy Winder, Auckland, services to music education.

Maureen Dawn Wood, Auckland, services to people with disabilities.

HMNZM

Honorary Members

Angelica Johanna Maria Edgley, ESR, services to forensic science.

Lita Foliaki, Auckland, services to the Pacific community.

Dr Johan Hellemans, Christchurch, services to triathlon.

Elizabeth Herrmann, Howick, services to the hospitality industry and philanthropy.

QSO

Queen’s Service Order

Clare Elizabeth Wells, Waipu, services to early childhood education.

QSM

Queen’s Service Medal

Agnes Miller Anderson, Christchurch, services to choral music.

Edith Hazel Barnes, JP, Te Awamutu, services to local government and the community.

Rhys Bean, Auckland, services to the community.

Gillian Clare Bishop, Richmond, services to conservation.

Robyn Mary Bisset, Christchurch, services to the community.

Bevan Albert Bradding, Hamilton, services to the community.

Margaret Mary Bradding, Hamilton, services to the community.

Kay Michelle Brereton, Murchison, services to the welfare of beneficiaries.

Dr David Jeffrey Butler, Nelson, services to conservation.

Allan John Cox, Blackball, services to the community.

Chandu Daji, JP, Auckland, services to the Indian community and sport.

Priscilla Maree Dawson, Clevedon, services to refugees and the Burmese community.

Dawn Zeala Elliott, Paeroa, services to art education.

Ian Harold Foster, Auckland, services to the community.

Audrey Coreen Gray, Mt Maunganui, services to choral music.

Ella Regina Hanify (Ella Buchanan Hanify), Lower Hutt, services to music.

Eileen Margaret Holt, New Plymouth, services to stroke victims and the community.

Donna Marie Kennedy, Wellington, services to people with disabilities.

John Charles Kennedy-Good, Wellington, services to the community.

Pravin Kumar, JP, Auckland, services to the Indian community.

Ronald John David Lamont, Wanaka, services to aviation.

Emelita Rosita Selena Simeaanamulu Luisi, Auckland, services to youth.

Christopher John Marshall, Kaiapoi, services to music.

Gayle Patricia June Marshall, Auckland, services to the community.

Ewan Cameron Mason, Ranfurly, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Neil Malcolm McCorkindale, JP, Auckland, services to hockey administration.

Morris Samuel McFall, Mt Maunganui, services to the community and philanthropy.

Trevor John McGlinchey, Christchurch, services to Maori and the community.

Mr Robert Edward McGowan, JP, Tauranga, services to Maori and conservation.

Olga Patrina McKerras, Whanganui, services to the community.

Suresh Chunilal Patel, JP, Dannevirke, services to the community and sport.

Molima Molly Pihigia, Auckland, services to Niuean art and the community.

Afamasaga Agnes Rasmussen, Auckland, services to education and the Pacific community.

Roy Reid, Takaka, services to seniors.

Melva Joy Robb, Blenheim, services to rural communities and women.

Ian Arthur Robinson, JP, Waihi Beach, services to surf lifesaving and the community.

Terence John Roche, Wellington, services to the community.

Richard Alexander Scadden, Granity, services to the community.

Afiff Shah, JP, Auckland, services to the Muslim community and football.

William Mitchell Sharp, Lower Hutt, services to youth.

Maher Angez Singh, Auckland, services to seniors and the community.

Barry John Smith, Auckland, services to football and historical research.

Lynn Patricia Smith (Lynn Gilbert-Smith), New Plymouth, services to dance education.

Marie Jane Taylor, Napier, services to horticulture and native revegetation.

Neil Alexander Taylor, Hawera, services to people with intellectual disabilities and the community.

Thomas James Thomas, Blenheim, services to victim support and the community.

Stuart John Lewis Thorne, Wanaka, services to conservation and search and rescue.

Myra Jill Tohill, Alexandra, services to the community.

Ian Norman Walker, Kaikoura, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Malcolm Alan Walker, Winton, services to sport and education.

Margaret Mary Western, Blenheim, services to migrant and refugee communities.

Alexa Learmonth Whaley, Kaikohe, services to historical research and heritage preservation.

Roger Lewis Williams, Auckland, services to conservation.

Gareth David Winter, Masterton, services to historical research.

Gwenyth Mary Wright, Thames, services to women and the community.

Diane Stretton Yalden, Taneatua, services to the community.

DSD

The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration

Brigadier Michael John Shapland, services to the New Zealand Defence Force.



