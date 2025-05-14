Schools locked down as armed police respond to incident

Three schools in Nelson are in lockdown while armed police respond to an incident.

Nayland College, Nayland Primary School and Broadgreen Intermediate were locked down just after 2pm.

A police spokesperson said in a statement that Nayland Rd is closed while officers respond to the incident.

Cordons are also in place at Songer St and Whakatu Drive.

"Some nearby schools have been placed into lockdown as a precaution.

"There is not believed to be any threat to public safety at this time.

"Members of the public are advised to avoid the area."

