Scrutiny of Act's Dunedin candidate over post

Act leader David Seymour says a social media post from his party's Dunedin candidate was a "very stupid thing to do".

Tim Newman. Photo: LinkedIn

Tim Newman liked a comment on LinkedIn which said "extremist Maori might be getting expelled to the Moa Strip if they keep targeting New Zealand citizens", adding a comment himself that it was "hilarious."

Newman, who is ranked 53rd on Act's list, is the latest party candidate to come under social media scrutiny, with one resigning after comparing vaccine mandates to concentration camps, and two others who made controversial posts resigning for 'personal reasons.'

Seymour says Newman has apologised, and has deleted the post.

Act has already had to defend its vetting process for candiates.

Five candidates have so far resigned from the party - Taranaki King Country candidate Brent Miles, Auckland Central's Scott Boness, Kaipara ki Mahurangi's Anto Coates, and Waikato's Darren Gilchrist also citing personal reasons for their withdrawals.

The party's Rangitata candidate Elaine Naidu-Franz resigned after online comments likening vaccine mandates to concentration camps emerged.

Coates, had referred to Covid-19 as "mass hysteria" and in a parody song said former prime minister Dame Jacinda Ardern had thought about throwing people in a gulag.

- RNZ