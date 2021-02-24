Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Search of coastline finds no live whales after Farewell Spit stranding

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Photo: Supplied / Project Jonah
    Photo: Supplied / Project Jonah
    No live whales have been found in a search at Farewell Spit in Golden Bay after dozens were stranded there earlier this week.

    On Monday, 49 long-finned pilot whales stranded at the remote beach at the top of the South Island - and a number died.

    The following day a group of about 28 came ashore again.

    A search along the section of the inner Spit accessible to vehicles and a check of the nearby beaches failed to find any live whales, the Department of Conservation said.

    A DOC spokesperson said it was hoped the pilot whales that spent yesterday swimming offshore from Farewell Spit had made their way out to sea.

    Dead whales from the stranding are on the Spit and several were on other beaches.

    Rangers are working to move the dead whales to a pit in an area of Farewell Spit away from public use.

    Manawhenua ki Mohua iwi representatives will say a karakia for the dead whales.

     

    RNZ

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter