Wednesday, 15 June 2022

3.10 pm

Search on for vehicle in Clutha

    By Jared Morgan
    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A search is under way for a vehicle believed to be submerged in the Clutha River near the Roxburgh Dam.

    The Otago Daily Times saw a high police presence on the scene in Tamblyn Dr in the Roxburgh Hydro Village earlier today.

    A police spokeswoman later confirmed police had not located the vehicle and were continuing to make inquiries.

    Police believe the vehicle, a royal blue Subaru station wagon, left the road into the river sometime earlier this week.

    "Police would be interested to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle go into the river or spotted it in the area over the past couple of days."

     - Police 105, P050920119, or Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.

    Otago Daily Times

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter