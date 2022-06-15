Search on for vehicle in Clutha

A search is under way for a vehicle believed to be submerged in the Clutha River near the Roxburgh Dam.

The Otago Daily Times saw a high police presence on the scene in Tamblyn Dr in the Roxburgh Hydro Village earlier today.

A police spokeswoman later confirmed police had not located the vehicle and were continuing to make inquiries.

Police believe the vehicle, a royal blue Subaru station wagon, left the road into the river sometime earlier this week.

"Police would be interested to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle go into the river or spotted it in the area over the past couple of days."

- Police 105, P050920119, or Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.