Shirtless man attempts to 'roundhouse kick' construction worker

The assault happened outside the Dunedin Railway Station. Photo: PETER MCINTOSH/File

A man attempted to assault three construction workers outside a railway station this afternoon.

An Otago Daily Times reporter saw the man approach three Naylor Love workers about 12.10pm at the Dunedin Railway Station and hold his fists up to instigate a fight.

He then tried to remove his shirt and "roundhouse kick" one of the workers before fleeing behind the train station on foot.

"I’m alright, not hurt, but definitely shaken," the worker said.

The man then ran over the bonnet of a vehicle parked behind the train station and fled on a push bike, witnesses say.

Two police officers arrived at the scene shortly after and were seen speaking with the victims.

No one is believed to have been injured during the attempted assault.