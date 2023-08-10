Shoplifter hotfoots it in stolen shoes

A pair of shoplifted shoes did not help a man's escape after he allegedly abused a shopkeeper and trashed a store, police said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to a store in Princes St in central Dunedin at 10am yesterday after a man caused a ruckus before taking off in a new pair of shoes.

The 62-year-old entered the store and started yelling and knocking items over.

He was told multiple times by staff to leave but he refused.

The man threatened to kill the shop keeper and also threatened to return and burn the store down, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He then took off his shoes and proceeded to put a new pair worth $95.50, before dashing out of the store.

"They did not help him get far, as Dunedin police caught up with the man in Moray Pl," Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was charged with threats to kill and do gross bodily harm, wilful tresspass, shoplifting, disorderly behaviour, and threatening speech.

Bail was opposed and he will appear in court at a later date.

