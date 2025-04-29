Dotcom moves into mansion to be close to hospital

The large home on the outskirts of Mosgiel reportedly bought by Kim Dotcom and his family. Photo: Supplied

Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom has moved into one of Mosgiel's grandest homes as he continues his recovery from a stroke.

The 51-year-old German-born businessman normally resides in Glenorchy, near Queenstown, but has spent much of the last six months in the Dunedin area receiving treatment after he suffered a stroke last year.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this year, he stated that he had some memory loss, speech impairment issues and was also using a wheelchair after the medical event.

Mosgiel Community Board chairman and Dunedin mayoral candidate Andrew Simms confirmed the move.

"He's right across the road from me," Mr Simms said.

Kim and Liz Dotcom. Photo: Supplied

Mr Dotcom had some "significant health issues" and Mr Simms understood he needed to be close to a hospital.

"We wish him all the best in respect to his recovery. We're pleased the house has been sold and that the family's moving in.

"I would expect the entire community to be welcoming of that."

The Dotcom family's new four-bedroom home has a valuation of $2.8 million and was designed by renowned architects Mason & Wales and built in the 1980s.

The property includes an in-ground heated swimming pool and change rooms, housed in a conservatory style building next to the home.

It was described in the property listing as "one of the most admired properties in the Dunedin/Mosgiel area" and sits on more than 2ha of land.

The property includes a large indoor swimming pool. Photo: Supplied

Dotcom, a former CEO of file-sharing website Megaupload, has lived in New Zealand since 2010 and has consistently attracted controversy.

His Auckland property was raided in 2012 as part of an attempt to extradite him in the United States for copyright infringement.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith signed off on his extradition to the US last year.