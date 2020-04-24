Friday, 24 April 2020

South Island lockdown raid nets firearms and meth

    Police have seized firearms and methamphetamine during the lockdown and charged two people after raiding a rural Nelson property.

    "Police located four firearms, as well as parts for four other firearms, ammunition, and methamphetamine and utensils," Detective Sergeant Ian Langridge said after his team executed a search warrant on the home south of Nelson on Wednesday.

    "A 55-year-old woman has been charged with numerous firearms and drugs charges and is due to appear in Nelson District Court on April 28."

    A 50-year-old man - who was charged with possession for supply - appeared in Nelson District Court yesterday and has now been remanded in custody until next week.

    A third person was arrested and released without charge.

    "Methamphetamine causes tremendous harm in our communities," Nelson Bays Area Commander Inspector Paul Borrell said.

    "While the rest of the country has been making tremendous sacrifices, attempts to carry on with the illicit drug trade continue putting others at risk.

    "Police are committed in our campaign against illicit drugs and organised crime, even in the current alert level 4 environment.

    "I hope this further assures our communities that we will not tolerate it - we will continue to target these people and hold them to account at every opportunity."

    NZ Herald

